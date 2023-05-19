Google’s action on inactive accounts will not impact YouTube. In a blog post, the tech giant said, “We do not have plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos at this time.”

Google has said that watching a YouTube video through a Google account is one of the activities to keep accounts active.

“Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its contents – including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos,” Google said in the blog post. The move will not affect accounts of schools and businesses.

According to the company, inactive accounts are vulnerable to frauds.

“Once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam,” Google said.

Google will begin deleting accounts in December 2023. The tech giant will notify users of their email address and the recovery email months before deleting.

