Yudiz Solutions Limited, an IT services and product-based company, has acquired a 51.01 per cent stake in ABCM App Pvt. Ltd., a fintech firm specialising in digital payment solutions.

This acquisition marks Yudiz’s entry into the rapidly growing fintech sector and positions it as a key player at the intersection of fintech, gaming, blockchain and AI, stated an official release here Thursday.

ABCM App’s expertise in payment systems and financial technologies will complement Yudiz’s technological capabilities. Integrating fintech with Yudiz’s blockchain and AI solutions will provide a competitive edge, offering more secure, efficient and scalable digital financial services.

With the acquisition, Yudiz gains access to ABCM’s established fintech clientele, presenting cross-selling opportunities for its gaming, blockchain, and AI solutions and broadening its reach in the financial and technology sectors. The collaboration will expedite the development of innovative solutions such as AI-driven financial analytics, blockchain-based payment systems, and secure digital wallets. Yudiz is also positioned to introduce new concepts like gamified payment platforms and tokenised financial products, the release added.