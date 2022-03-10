YuppTV Scope joins hands with AHA

YuppTV Scope, a video streaming platform, has partnered AHA, a video-on-demand streaming service, to offer the content to its subscribers.

For AHA, it would mean reaching out to more viewers. Through YuppTV Scope’s partnerships with BSNL and other ISP providers, AHA would be able to tap the potential in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, said Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV.

“The collaboration has brought a broader reach to the platform. Our business model is to generate unique content that is extremely engaging and can be delivered across a variety of platforms,” Ajit Thakur, Chief Executive Officer of AHA, said.