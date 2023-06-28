Zafin, the leading provider of SaaS products and pricing platform solutions for banks, has won the 2023 Microsoft Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Zafin was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Zafin is the enterprise SaaS product and pricing platform that is changing the way banks tackle transformation and core modernisation initiatives to bring innovative propositions and business models to market faster and with reduced cost,” said Al Karim Somji, Chief Executive Officer at Zafin.

“We’re proud to be the first Canadian company to receive this global award and look forward to continued collaboration with Microsoft to enable banks around the globe to modernize their core systems and transform customer experiences,” he said.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognises Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

The Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award was awarded to Zafin for providing an outstanding and innovative platform built on the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services to banks globally. Zafin demonstrated industry knowledge, transformational impact, and success through strong growth, while leveraging Microsoft platforms and cloud industry initiatives.