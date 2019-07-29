ZEE5 and ALTBalaji to jointly develop original content

ZEE5 and ALTBalaji have entered a content-sharing agreement to co-create original content, which will only be available on both platforms.

The content-sharing arrangement, includes the co-creation of over 60 original content series in Hindi, which will be available exclusively to SVOD subscribers of both platforms. This association, which is a collaborative process of understanding consumer insights and co-marketing, hopes to serve the viewer better and also result in improved monetisation for both.

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEEL, said, “I truly cherish the bond between Balaji and ZEE, which has been nurtured and built over the last two decades. Together, we have created some path breaking content masterpieces which have truly entertained our esteemed audiences. I am most certain that this association will enable both the brands to re-create the magic, this time in the digital space.”

As per the association, ALTBalaji will maintain an exclusive partnership with ZEE5, in order to enhance its offering to the market, with a focused and strategic approach. In two years of commercial launch, ALTBalaji has one of the largest libraries of Hindi original and exclusive shows.

Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms added, “As part of this partnership ZEE5 subscribers will get seamless access to ALTBalaji’s originals in addition to ZEE5 existing content. This partnership enables ALTBalaji to continue to scale-up rapidly its content creation ambitions and focus on building the largest library of original exclusive shows in India.”

In 2019 itself, ZEE5 has rolled out around 25 original shows across genres, and the platform is committed to launching 72+ shows by March 2020. It has crossed 50 million gross downloads since launch on the Play Store and had 76.4 million monthly active users globally in June 2019.