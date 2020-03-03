ZEE5 is ‘India’s most desired video streaming brand’: TRA’s report

ZEE5, Zee Group's over-the-top (OTT) platform, has been named ‘India’s Most Desired Video Streaming Brand’ by TRA’s recently released Most Desired Brands 2020 report.

TRA’s syndicated research is based on its proprietary ‘Brand Desire Matrix’ which measures consumers’ expressions of desire on 36 intangible attributes of a brand, according to N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

“It is a very proud moment for us. A young start-up at heart and being in the business for over two years, we have managed to engage with India’s ever-growing appetite for entertainment and serve them with their favourite content in 14 Indian languages. We are extremely delighted and honored to be adjudged as India’s Most Desired Video Streaming brand by TRA,” said Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5.

ZEE5 has released more than 100 original shows released since its inception in February 2018, with plans to add another 70-80 this year. It has also entered new segments like education and music, as well as partnered with news channels across the country.

It will also be developing a short-form content platform called Hypershots, content for kids, as well as gamification for its fiction TV-viewers.

ZEE5 aspires to “always be in the top two or three in this (OTT) game”, apart from also having an ambition to be the entertainment super app in the country, Katial told BusinessLine in a recent interview.

The homegrown OTT platform is also betting big on direct-to-digital movies, with plans to launch 20 such movies soon. It is looking at releasing at least one such movie in Hindi once a month, and at least one every week if other languages are also considered.

ZEE5 registers a growth of 15-20 per cent every quarter on quarter, both in terms of revenue and subscriber base, according to Katial.