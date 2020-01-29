ZEE5 ties up with ed-tech platform Eduauraa

Online video streaming platform ZEE5 will focus on direct-to-digital movies beside original shows this year, as it aims to garner a 15 million-strong daily active users (DAU) base.

It also announced an exclusive partnership with educational and learning platform Eduauraa on Tuesday.

Tarun Katial, CEO, Zee5 told BusinessLine, “This partnership is in line with our larger vision to become a one-stop shop for entertainment and purposeful content across genres. We felt that the time is right for us to engage with our consumers at an even deeper level and address the educational needs of young students.”

Earlier this month, the company said that it clocked peak DAU of 11.4 million in December 2019. “We want to get a user base of 15 million daily active users now,” he added.

“Direct-to-digital space will be a big focus for us. We will launch upwards of 15 direct-to-digital movies on our platform this year. Movies are a passion for Indians and we feel there is a clear need gap to cater to with this strategy,” said Katial.

Last year, ZEE5 had announced a content alliance with ALTBalaji to produce over 60 originals to develop and grow the subscription video on demand business. Katial said the focus has been to build a robust AvoD (Advertising Video-on-Demand) and SvoD ( subscription video-on-demand) strategy. “We are investing significantly on the entire end-to-end ad tech platform with the launch of tools such as WishBox, Infomix, Ampli5 and Ad-vault,” he added.

ZEE5 subscribers can access Eduauraa through an in-app integration. Targeted at students from Grade 6-12, it focusses on concept-based learning through interactive video lectures. As part of the introductory offer, ZEE5 will offer Eudauraa free for six months for new users who would subscribe to the annual pack and register before March 31.