Zen Technologies, an anti-drone technology and Defence training solutions provider, has launched four new products, enhancing defence capabilities and operational efficiency.

The new products – Hawkeye, Barbarik-URCWS (Ultralight Remote Control Weapon Station), Prahasta, and Sthir Stab 640 – cater to a wide range of Defence requirements, empowering the Forces with tactical superiority and improved operational efficiency.

The company worked with its Pune-based AI Turing Technologies to develop these products.

“Hawkeye is an anti-drone system camera capable of all-weather drone tracking up to 15 km, while Barbarik-URCWS is a light-weight remote-controlled weapon station, offering precise targeting for ground vehicles and naval vessels,” a company executive said in a statement on Monday.

The third product, Prahasta is an automated quadruped equipped with LIDAR and reinforcement learning for real-time 3D terrain mapping and mission planning. The quadruped can be used as the first line of defence for commandos during counter-insurgency operations like 26/11, thereby saving lives.

“These innovations represent a significant advancement in autonomous defence operations. We believe the launch of these products will raise awareness around the need to integrate advanced robotics into combat and reconnaissance missions,” Zen Technologies’ Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri, said.

“These products address a wide range of defence requirements, from drone detection and neutralisation to enhanced situational awareness and targeting capabilities,” he said.