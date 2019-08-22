Zendrive raises $37 million in series B funding

Zendrive, a company that uses data and analytics to make roads safer, announced it has raised $37 million in Series B funding.

The round was led by XL Innovate with participation by Hearst Ventures and existing investors, including ACME Capital, BMW iVentures, NYCA, SignalFire, and others, it announced on Thursday.

With this funding, Zendrive will continue to build its mobile driving safety solution and grow its team across five continents to deepen its focus on the global insurance market, the company said in a release. Zendrive has offices in San Francisco and Bengaluru. The R&D centre headquartered in the city since 2014 includes data science, engineering, and product teams, developing solutions to the ‘most complex problems’ around road safety, the company claimed.