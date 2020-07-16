Zeotap raises $42 million in Series C funding

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Customer intelligence platform (CIP) Zeotap has closed its Series C round at $42 million following 431 per cent growth in revenue run rate in the previous accounting year.
Half the new investment was secured this year; the remainder was raised last year from existing backers. In addition, Eric Roza, former leader of Datalogix and Oracle Data Cloud, has joined Zeotap’s Board of Directors.
The new institutional investors include Neue Capital, German state; European Investment Bank (EIB) and KfW-backed fund, coparion; Kathaka, Caroline Rupert’s family office; MathCapital and TTCER Partners.
The new funding reflects Zeotap’s achievements in building a platform that enables brands to connect and transform their first-party data into actionable customer intelligence in more than a dozen countries.
“Zeotap is the most important data platform to emerge in years. Unlike legacy data and identity vendors, Zeotap offers a robust, integrated CIP in 8 of the top 10 global markets. I’m thrilled to join the team and confident we’ll become a key partner to virtually every multinational marketer over the coming years,”said Eric Roza, Zeotap’s newest Board Member.
In addition, Zeotap attracted several prominent business angels including Eric Roza, Chris Scoggins, former GM at Oracle Data Cloud and Board Member at Kissmetrics and Samba TV, Taylor Barada, former VP of Corporate Development, Strategy and Strategic Partnerships at Adobe, Bernd Miehler, former EVP at TeamViewer, Andy Bursky, Chairman at Atlas Holdings, and Jim Thoeni, current CRO at Zeotap and former AVP at Salesforce, among others. Existing investors that also participated include New Science Ventures, Capnamic Ventures, Iris Capital, HERE, Innov8 (Singtel), and IONIQ.
Zeotap works with over 70 of the top 100 global brands, including Mercedes Benz, Red Bull, BBVA, Orange Telecom, and Vodafone. It has won several industry awards, such as Best Data-Enabling Technology (2019) from AdExchanger, and was recognised by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor” (2020).
