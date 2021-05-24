Zeta raises $250 million in a Series-D funding led by SoftBank

Fintech start-up Zeta, a company co-founded by billionaire and serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia, has raised $250 million from SoftBank, while existing investor Sodexo also participated in this round as a minority investor.

The fund raise values Zeta at $1.45 billion, making it the latest to join the coveted unicorn status.

The fund was raised from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and this is the largest single raise by a banking tech startup globally, said Bhavin Turakhia, Co-founder and CEO, Zeta told media over Zoom call.

In 2019, Fintech start-up Zeta raised a Series C investment of under $60 million from Sodexo at a valuation of $300 million. With this investment, Sodexo will have a minority stake of under 20 per cent in Zeta.

Also Read: Zeta secures Series C investment of nearly $60 million from Sodexo at $300 million valuation

Including Zeta, 14 startups have become a unicorn this year in the country.