ZF LIFETEC, a safety technology provider for improved protection of vehicle occupants, has inaugurated a global capability centre (GCC) here on Thursday.

The opening of the global capability centre is part of ZF LIFETEC’s carve-out from the ZF Group. The process is expected to be completed by September-end. “The inauguration strengthens our global development footprint. Customer proximity is vital for our growth and India is a rising market. At the same time, we can serve global engineering needs out of India quickly and competitively,” Rudolf Stark, Executive Vice-President, ZF LIFETEC, said.

Ravikumar Tirumukulu, Executive Director of ZF LIFETEC India, said the centre would drive innovation and promote safety standards.

“With over 200 employees, this expansion will further enhance our work in safety technology and help us collaborate with leading industry players to enhance safety standards in India and abroad,” said Akash Passey, President of ZF Group India.

The company, which has about 36,000 employees globally, registered a group turnover of €4.6 billion.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, formally inaugurated the centre.