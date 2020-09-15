Info-tech

Zimyo raises $1.5 million

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 15, 2020 Published on September 15, 2020

Zimyo, an HR software and payroll platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), has raised $1.5 million in seed round led by venture capital firm BEENEXT.

Yatra Angel Network (YAN) and AngelList also participated in the round.

Angel Investors Abhishant Pant (Founder of The FinTech Meetup) and Navin Surya (Chairman, FinTech Convergence Council) and Sayali Karanjkar (Co-founder, Paysense) also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

Karanjkar would also be joining as board advisor of the company, it added.

The company plans to use seed funding to hire talent and further build its technology to expand its business.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 15, 2020
Tech Start-up
venture capital
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.