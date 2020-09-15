Zimyo raises $1.5 million

Zimyo, an HR software and payroll platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), has raised $1.5 million in seed round led by venture capital firm BEENEXT.

Yatra Angel Network (YAN) and AngelList also participated in the round.

Angel Investors Abhishant Pant (Founder of The FinTech Meetup) and Navin Surya (Chairman, FinTech Convergence Council) and Sayali Karanjkar (Co-founder, Paysense) also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

Karanjkar would also be joining as board advisor of the company, it added.

The company plans to use seed funding to hire talent and further build its technology to expand its business.