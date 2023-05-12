Human resources technology firm ZingHR, a homegrown firm that is automating HR processes in a variety of industry verticals, has said it is going expand its operations to the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and a few African countries this financial year.

To support its expansion plan, the firm is going to double its headcount to 1,200 people from the present base of 625 employees.

“About one-fourth of the 1,200 employees would be working for operations abroad. When we go to a new geography, we will hire local talent,” Prasad Rajappan, Founder and Managing Director of ZingHR, told Business Line.

He said the company is offering its solutions in the Gulf and South-East Asian countries.

In Hyderabad to take part in the two-day SHRM Tech conference, he said the company had crossed the ₹100-crore revenue mark in 2022-23.

“We might consider going for an IPO after two years. We might consider going for a fresh round later this year. We will take a call in 3-4 months,” he said.

The company raised $10 million from Tata Capital in January 2022.

The company has about 1,000 clients with an aggregate employee base of 16 lakh.

“We have recently done a pilot for the Indian Army, deploying for HR engagement solutions for about 15,000 personnel. We also have bagged an order from a public sector enterprise,” he said.

The company’s user-interface is available in 26 languages, making it easy for its clients to roll it out for their employees who may be comfortable in completing their HR-related tasks in their respective local languages.

AI in HR management

In order to tap the opportunity in the emerging field of artificial intelligence, the Mumbai-based company recently invested in LokiBots, a Silicon Valley-based automation firm.

Founded by Srilatha Charuvu, Kiran Khair and Daniel Kovarik, LokiBots offers intelligent automation, document understanding AI, Machine Learning-based forecasting and chatbots.

“We will be able to incorporate the AI-based solutions to our Human Capital Management offerings, allowing our clients take a better view of their human resources,” Prasad said.