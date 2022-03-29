Zinnov Zones names UST as leader in hyper intelligent automation services

Digital transformation solutions company UST has been rated a leader in the 2021 ratings of Zinnov Zones for hyper intelligent automation (HIA) and robotic process automation (RPA) services in the small and medium service provider segment.

Powered by UST SmartOps platform, the HIA services empower businesses to focus on the digitisation opportunities with high impact. UST has been recognised for delivering results with high impact and meeting future client requirements.

Power and scalability

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating from Zinnov to assess the power and scalability of companies across the HIA ecosystem. Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager and Go-to-Market Leader, UST SmartOps, said the recognition is a testament to capabilities and commitment to help clients transform their business processes.

“UST SmartOps intelligently and continuously improves business processes and accelerates success by reducing costs, streamlining operations, and unlocking value for businesses,” Gopinath added.

Nischay Mittal, Partner and Global Head-Automation/AI at Zinnov, said UST’s capabilities in the automation space are driven by pool of skilled and certified talent, and strategic partnerships with automation platforms including Microsoft and UiPath.

“UST’s deep expertise in automation deployments in Cloud, and full-stack services from large-scale transformation to leveraging its strong IP portfolio, has created value-driven outcomes for clients and firmly anchors its leadership position in the 2021 Zones ratings for HIA and RPA services,” he added.

Arrray of HIA soloutions

UST’s IP portfolio of proprietary HIA solutions include: UST SmartOps, which creates custom workflows to suit personalised business needs with easy to use drag and drop functionality; UST SmartVision, which transforms disparate data from structured and unstructured documents; UST SmartOps AIOps, a product that transforms traditional IT operations by bringing advanced AI-based monitoring, automated triaging and resolution, AI augmentation and self-healing capabilities; and UST SmartOps FinOps, a product to assist finance functions by automating document-centric processing via advanced document understanding capabilities paired with an expert-in-the loop process.

The company’s approach to automation includes UST SmartStart, a unique 8–12-weeks consultation process that delivers what it calls a strategic blueprint and agile roadmap for clients’ automation journey.