Zoho Corp announces ‘Work From Home’ policy for all its global offices

Zoho Corp has adopted ‘Work From Home’ as the default policy for all its global offices as a matter of precaution following the Coronavirus outbreak, though there is no known cases of infection in its office, says an update issued by the US-based company with large presence in Chennai.
“We have adopted work from home as the default for all our offices worldwide as a matter of precaution, though we have not had any cases. Our employees are encouraged to come to the office only when absolutely essential. We will continue this policy until the virus threat passes,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corp, in a tweet.
Meanwhile, reacting to a WhatsApp message that an employee has been infected with Covid-19, the company said, it was a rumour.
An update on the company blog said that given the increasing global infection rates of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the company has changed some of its work policies to first prioritise the safety of employees, their families, and customers and business associates.
“At this stage, we do not anticipate any change to Zoho services in any geographic region. Customers should expect to receive the same level of services as before. Should there be any changes due to unforeseen circumstances, please check back on this post for an update,” the update said.
Zoholics 2020, which is the company’s biggest annual customer event, set up for April 28-30 in Austin, Texas, has been cancelled. It’s global Inspire partner event, set for April 27, has also been cancelled. “We are currently exploring online event options and will update this post as soon as we have fixed up events and dates,” the update said.
