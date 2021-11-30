Zoho Corp launches collaborative e-learning platform TrainerCentral

Zoho Corporation, the parent company of technology brands such as ManageEngine, Zoho and Qntrl, on Tuesday, launched TrainerCentral, a new business division in India to offer a collaborative e-learning platform.

TrainerCentral provides knowledge creators, solopreneurs, and experts from all fields on a single platform to host live sessions as well as sell on-demand courses, evaluate students, build an engaged learner community, and manage their business. It offers a toolkit that includes a website builder, business administration console, dedicated learner portal, payments gateway, online conferencing and analytics. In order to make the technology more accessible, the platform is available in Hindi and Tamil, as well as English, and will support other regional languages. TrainerCentral values the privacy of its users and does not show ads or sell user data. The data of its Indian users will be stored in Data Centres located within the country, says a company press release.

It is available immediately and offers a 15-day free trial and offers two paid plans with access to unlimited courses and unlimited learners - starter (₹1,167 per month billed annually) and professional (₹2,917 per month, billed annually), the release said.

Real-time insights

TrainerCentral can host live sessions and on-demand courses. Users can create pre-recorded online courses with a diverse curriculum that uniquely reflects their knowledge and expertise. They can also host live workshops and online coaching sessions for up to 1,000 remote learners through web conferencing functionality.

It can build a website and collect payments. Using a drag-and-drop, no-code builder, trainers can design an intuitive website with a customized URL, to publish and sell online courses. They can set up a payment gateway, configure different payment methods like one-time fees or a recurring subscription and accept payments in any currency.

Users also can evaluate learners through graded quizzes, ensure discipline through course compliance and reward them with completion certificates.

TrainerCentral also provides real-time insights on key business metrics like revenue trends, learner progress and course feedback through an analytics dashboard, enabling users to make quick decisions, the release said.