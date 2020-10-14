Info-tech

Zoho, Dubai Economy ink pact to support businesses go digital with enterprise-level tech

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 14, 2020 Published on October 14, 2020

Dubai Economy and Zoho, a technology company, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make enterprise-level technology available for all businesses in Dubai and support their digital transformation.

The MoU was signed by Omar Bushahab, CEO, Business Registration and Licensing sector (BRL) of Dubai Economy, a government agency that drives the economic agenda of the Emirate of Dubai, and Ali Shabdar, Regional Director of MEA, Zoho Corp, to make Dubai a trailblazer in digitalisation and global role model in driving a competitive knowledge economy,, says a Zoho press release.

Access to Zoho One

Through this agreement, local businesses registered with Dubai Economy can gain access to Zoho One, a unified cloud-based suite of over 45 applications, which seamlessly connects diverse functions of a business, for free for one year. Most businesses that either have legacy software or work with multiple cloud apps, struggle with data silos, multi-vendor contracts, integration hassles and escalating costs.

With Zoho One, businesses can run their sales, marketing, productivity, collaboration, HR management, finance and other functions on a single platform. This significantly lowers the entry barrier that many start-ups and SMEs face when adopting enterprise technology. The cloud-based apps enable businesses to run from anywhere and take advantage of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to expedite their growth, the release added.

