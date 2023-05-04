Zoho Corporation, the Chennai-headquartered technology company, on Thursday launched Ulaa, a privacy-centered browser. Ulaa, derived from Tamil, means journey or voyage. The browser is built specifically to secure personal data with pre-built capabilities that universally block tracking and website surveillance. Ulaa is a step further in Zoho’s long-standing commitment to privacy.

The browser is equipped with features that allow for privacy customisation, built-in user profile modes, and integrated productivity tools while keeping user data safe and private. Users can also sync browsing sessions between devices - either an entire browser window or a singular tab - allowing them to use multiple devices for the same browsing session seamlessly, says a release.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corporation, in the release said with Ulaa, users don’t have to compromise their privacy to browse the web, which unfortunately has become a surveillance minefield. Zoho’s commitment to privacy and privacy-centric business model allows it to offer a conflict-free, privacy-centric browser to those who value their own privacy and their kids’ privacy, he added.

As of December 2022, India had over 700 million active internet users, and by 2025 it is expected to reach 900 mn. As the internet user base increases so will privacy threat vectors and concerns. Therefore, Ulaa protects users against tracking and surveillance.

Free for all

Ulaa is free for all, and its desktop version is available for download here. The iOS and Android versions are currently in beta and available for download, the release said.

Zoho also announced execution plans and ongoing investment in Artificial Intelligence. Beginning with the launch of 13 generative AI Zoho application extensions and integrations, powered by ChatGPT.

For over a decade, Zoho has been executing and implementing AI (Zia) across its product portfolio, developing in-house technology running on the company’s private cloud.

“The fusion of ChatGPT’s generative AI with our homegrown AI features will provide users with a more intuitive, efficient, and secure experience, reflecting Zoho’s deep R&D-first culture,” said Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director - AI Research, Zoho Corporation.