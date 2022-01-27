Zoho launches Zillum, a secure digital space for the family

Now, Zoho has come up with a secure digital space for the family. —Zillum— which is in beta stage, meets every family’s communication and storage needs with apps for email, instant messaging, file creation and storage, password management and schedule tracking.

“We are launching Zillum = Zoho + இல்லம் (illum, Home in Tamil), a secure digital space for your family,” tweeted Zoho’s CEO Sridhar Vembu.

Zillum is Zoho’s promise of security. In a post in its blog, Zoho said that it has been in the business software industry for over 25 years now, and still embraces security and privacy as a culture, and not a mere requirement. “Now, we bring the same level of commitment to Zillum, helping you build a secure online home for your family, that’s intruder-free, ad-free, and worry-free!”

Zillum is a family cloud that brings together all family communications and data to a single space, where they can be easily accessed and shared. One can set up your family cloud account using a custom domain name or as a subdomain in zillum.com. Then, one can add all the family members and give them their own email addresses along with personal and shared storage spaces.

Offering a ‘hallway’

Zillum also offers a “hallway” to family space in the form of an organised dashboard, with important items picked from each of the different apps (like the most recent emails, starred messages, events planned and more). Family members can switch from one app to another with a single tap or click, without having to juggle between different browser tabs, the blog said.

Today’s children are born into a completely digital world. Zillum gives you a way to guide the development of their technological literacy, allowing you to be the first one to introduce them to the art of online communication, personal information security, and responsible sharing—all from home. Handling their own email address gives children a sense of ownership, while teaching them the nuances of emailing. Zoho Mail’s sharing and commenting features make something as old as email both fun and conversational, the blog said.