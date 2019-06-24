Zoho offers software to SMEs

Zoho has partnered with Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) to offer the association members access to its software at discounted rates to improve their digital literacy.

It will also counsel and train the members to automate their businesses with its suite of business software. TANSTIA members will get 15-20 per cent discount on business software suites from Zoho, and the drag-and-drop website builder, Zoho Sites at an annual discount of 25 per cent, said a Zoho press release.