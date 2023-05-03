Revenues of ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, will exceed $1 billion in three years. In 2021, they crossed revenues of $500 million.

In 2022, the Zoho Corp became the first bootstrapped company in India to record an annual revenue of $1 billion.

For Zoho Corporation, Manage Engine, contributes almost 60 per cent of revenue, while Zoho.com, which offers applications for any business to run day-to-day operations, contributes 40 per cent, said Arun Kumar, Regional Director, ManageEngine.

“We crossed revenue of $500 million in 2021, and growing at about 25 per cent annually.

Globally, ManageEngine has about 2,80,000 customers, including 10,000 in India, in 190 countries with close to 80 per cent of them in the mid-market (up to 500 employees) segment and 20 per cent in the enterprise segment (more than 1,000 employees). Some of the large customers, including IT and ITeS vendors and banks, with about 2,00,000 end computing devices use the company’s products. There are also customers using 100 or 200 devices, he said.

The company’s website has a list of customers, including HCL, Amazon, Saint-Gobain, and Reliance Industries. Nine of every 10 Fortune 100 companies rely on ManageEngine’s real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, and endpoints.

For clients, Manage Engine manages the IT infrastructure, which could be networking devices like a router, switch, firewall, server and data centre or business-critical applications, or end devices like a mobile or laptop. It offers 90 products, including 45 for license and some of them for free, Kumar said.