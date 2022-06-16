Zomato and Jio-bp tie-up for EV

Zomato and Jio-bp have entered into an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards “The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative of 100 per cent EV fleet by 2030.” The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment, TechRadar said in its report.

Jio-bp, the fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and bp, will provide EV mobility services to Zomato and access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery.

“With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment,” Jio-bp said in a statement.

“Battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in the electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments,” the company added.

As per reports, Jio-bp constructed and launched India’s two largest EV charging hubs last year. The company has been teaming up with construction firms and EV companies to enhance the battery charging ecosystem, as per reports. Its pulse mobile app enables customers to find nearby charging stations and charge their EVs.