Zomato faces tech glitch as users unable to place orders

Food delivery app Zomato experienced a tech glitch on Wednesday evening. Users took to Twitter to express their outrage as the food delivery platform stopped working.

One of the Twitter user (@Damn_CJ1990) said: “Its hardly drizzling in mumbai and the whole app has just crashed!! not a single restaurant available to order... mumbai monsoon mein kaise chalega dhandha?”

“Anyone else not able to order food from swiggy or zomato or anything? im alone at home for a couple hours and have nothing to eat,” said a Twitter user with handle @air_ora.

According to a source at Zomato, the company is in the midst of debugging its app.

According to Downdector, a website that track tech failure of apps, as on 8:28 pm, 192 people had raised complains about Zomato’s website and app outage.

Jagdish Aradhye another user on Twitter tagged Zomato and Swiggy and said: “In bad weather conditions in Pune you are not accepting any order how can we will be depending on you in future in such this emergency situation.”