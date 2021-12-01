Info-tech

Zomato faces tech glitch as users unable to place orders

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2021

App users took to Twitter to complain about the glitch

Food delivery app Zomato experienced a tech glitch on Wednesday evening. Users took to Twitter to express their outrage as the food delivery platform stopped working.

One of the Twitter user (@Damn_CJ1990) said: “Its hardly drizzling in mumbai and the whole app has just crashed!! not a single restaurant available to order... mumbai monsoon mein kaise chalega dhandha?”

“Anyone else not able to order food from swiggy or zomato or anything? im alone at home for a couple hours and have nothing to eat,” said a Twitter user with handle @air_ora.

According to a source at Zomato, the company is in the midst of debugging its app.

According to Downdector, a website that track tech failure of apps, as on 8:28 pm, 192 people had raised complains about Zomato’s website and app outage.

Jagdish Aradhye another user on Twitter tagged Zomato and Swiggy and said: “In bad weather conditions in Pune you are not accepting any order how can we will be depending on you in future in such this emergency situation.”

Published on December 01, 2021

