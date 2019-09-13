Zomato joins OTT fray with original web series

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
After content companies, movie production houses and e-commerce companies, now food delivery firm, Zomato, will serve you a Web series.
Zomato is all set to launch its new OTT service with 18 original shows over the course of the next three months, starting Monday.
Instead of launching a separate video streaming app, Zomato's new streaming service will be part of the existing app under the ‘Videos’ tab in the Zomato app. Videos will be categorised by genre, letting users watch 3-15 minute videos across shows, recipes and Sneak Peek restaurant stories.
The Zomato video experience will launch with more than 2,000 videos, including Zomato Originals, which will be available to stream in India, while Sneak Peek and recipe videos could be accessed anywhere in the world, the company said in a statement.
The move is set to launch another player in an already overcrowded video streaming sector, which just this week saw Apple announce its Apple TV+ service in India at Rs 99 a month. Overall, there are more than 35 OTT players in India, including international players such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple and Google, along with large Indian players such as Hotstar, SonyLiv and Zee5.
Zomato will try to create its niche by offering customers video streaming as a value-added service rather than making a paid app, at least to begin with.
All Zomato Original shows will be around food in an attempt to increase engagement on the app. Comedy, reality, fiction, advice and celebrity interviews will explore food in unique, engaging and entertaining videos, the company said.
Some of the new shows include 'Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor', 'Banake Dikha with Sumukhi Suresh' and 'Grandmaster Chef with Sahil Shah'.
“We are constantly looking for new ways to engage our users around food. Most of our users visit our app several times a week. This presents us with an opportunity to further delight our users using Zomato Originals” said Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Founder, Zomato.
“We combined all things food with binge-worthy genres and came up with a diverse slate of shows,” added Durga Raghunath, Senior Vice-President, Growth, Zomato. “With shows in both Hindi and English, we hope every corner of India will tune in to Zomato to hone their taste buds.”
All episodes are bite-sized, between 3 and 15 minutes. They are primarily shot in a vertical frame, ideal for app-based mobile viewing. The videos will be available in the latest version of Zomato from September 16 onwards.
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports