Zomato joins OTT fray with original web series

After content companies, movie production houses and e-commerce companies, now food delivery firm, Zomato, will serve you a Web series.

Zomato is all set to launch its new OTT service with 18 original shows over the course of the next three months, starting Monday.

Instead of launching a separate video streaming app, Zomato's new streaming service will be part of the existing app under the ‘Videos’ tab in the Zomato app. Videos will be categorised by genre, letting users watch 3-15 minute videos across shows, recipes and Sneak Peek restaurant stories.

The Zomato video experience will launch with more than 2,000 videos, including Zomato Originals, which will be available to stream in India, while Sneak Peek and recipe videos could be accessed anywhere in the world, the company said in a statement.

The move is set to launch another player in an already overcrowded video streaming sector, which just this week saw Apple announce its Apple TV+ service in India at Rs 99 a month. Overall, there are more than 35 OTT players in India, including international players such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple and Google, along with large Indian players such as Hotstar, SonyLiv and Zee5.

Zomato will try to create its niche by offering customers video streaming as a value-added service rather than making a paid app, at least to begin with.

All Zomato Original shows will be around food in an attempt to increase engagement on the app. Comedy, reality, fiction, advice and celebrity interviews will explore food in unique, engaging and entertaining videos, the company said.

Some of the new shows include 'Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor', 'Banake Dikha with Sumukhi Suresh' and 'Grandmaster Chef with Sahil Shah'.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to engage our users around food. Most of our users visit our app several times a week. This presents us with an opportunity to further delight our users using Zomato Originals” said Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Founder, Zomato.

“We combined all things food with binge-worthy genres and came up with a diverse slate of shows,” added Durga Raghunath, Senior Vice-President, Growth, Zomato. “With shows in both Hindi and English, we hope every corner of India will tune in to Zomato to hone their taste buds.”

All episodes are bite-sized, between 3 and 15 minutes. They are primarily shot in a vertical frame, ideal for app-based mobile viewing. The videos will be available in the latest version of Zomato from September 16 onwards.