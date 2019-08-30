Zomato planning to extend Gold programme to home delivery, says NRAI

Zomato is planning to extend it’s ‘Zomato Gold programme’ to online food delivery as well, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said.

This information was disclosed by the online food delivery platform in a discussion with the NRAI on Thursday.

While an email query sent to Zomato remained unanswered till Friday evening, in a statement, NRAI confirmed the same.

“Zomato’s meeting began with a false note as they stated their intention to introduce ‘Zomato Gold’ on the delivery vertical as well. This is an entirely unacceptable proposition to NRAI,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the NRAI had written a letter to Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats and FoodPanda and raised concerns over deep discounting, data masking, high and uneven commission charges by online food aggregators. So far, the Gold programme was extended only to dine-in customers.