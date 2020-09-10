Zomato raises USD 160 mn in funding from Tiger Global, MacRitchie Investments

Info Edge said its investee company Zomato has raised $160 million (about ₹1,173 crore) from Tiger Global and Temasek Holdings’ subsidiary, MacRitchie Investments, valuing the online food ordering platform at $3.3 billion. “Zomato Pvt Ltd has closed a primary fund-raise of $100 million from Tiger Global Management, LLC (through its investment vehicle Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd and/or any of its affiliates), and $60 million from MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings and/or any of its affiliates,” Info Edge said in a regulatory filing. PTI