Zoom expands auto-generated captions feature to free accounts

Zee's founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Zoom is expanding the auto-generated captions feature to free Zoom Meeting accounts.
The feature, also known as the live transcription feature, provides automatic captioning during a Zoom video call. In a bid to increase accessibility, this feature is now available to all free Zoom Meeting accounts. It is also available for paid Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars accounts.
“It’s important to us that everyone can successfully connect, communicate, and participate using Zoom. Without the proper accessibility tools, people with disabilities face tremendous barriers when using a video communication solution,” Zoom said in a blog post
“That’s why we are focussed on building out a platform that is accessible to everyone, and features such as auto-generated captions are an important part of that mission,” it added.
Auto-generated captions automatically provide speaker subtitles on a Zoom video meeting or webinar.
Users can enable the feature via the Zoom web portal. For single users within a multi-account, the account admin will have to enable the functionality via the web portal for all users.
“Participants can still privately request that the meeting host enable live transcription during the session using the meeting toolbar,” it said.
The platform also supports manual captioning as well as integration with third-party captioning services.
Auto-generated captions are currently available in English. Zoom is planning to expand them to other languages in the future.
In addition to auto-generated captioning, Zoom also offers a host of other accessibility features across the Zoom platform including keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and voicemail transcription.
