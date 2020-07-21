Zoom expands India presence with a new technology centre in Bengaluru

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Nasdaq-listed Zoom Video Communications Inc will expand its presence in India by opening a new technology centre in Bengaluru, for which it will hire key talent over the next few years.
This represents a growing strategic investment in the country, where Zoom already has one office in Mumbai, which is expected to triple in size, and two data centres, one each in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The expansion is to support Zoom’s increased level of adoption by users across the country. From January to April 2020, Zoom has seen 6,700 per cent growth in free user sign-ups in India. Its user base spans large enterprises, individuals and small- to mid-sized enterprises.
The technology centre in Bengaluru will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centres and support Zoom’s engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters. Zoom selected Bengaluru for its exceptional engineering and IT talent. The company will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, Security, and Business Operations headcount in the area. Employees will work from home until the pandemic-related remote work has subsided.
“Zoom is focussed on providing the best unified communications experience in the world and we are thrilled to open a technology centre in Bengaluru, which will be an innovation hub for our communications platform,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom.
“The talent in India is truly exceptional, and we are looking forward to expanding our DevOps, IT, Security, and Business Operations teams here as we scale our operations,” he added. However, he did not divulge hiring numbers or investment details.
“India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, in a statement. “We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the Covid-19 pandemic, and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand.”
“We plan to hire key employees for the technology centre over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth” he said.
