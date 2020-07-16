Zoom launches Zoom for Home

Zoom Video Communications, Inc., on Wednesday, announced Zoom for Home, a new category of software experiences and hardware devices for remote working.

Zoom for Home is meant to help users enable a home-office set-up while working remotely.

“After experiencing remote work ourselves for the past several months, it was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers,” said Eric S Yuan, CEO, Zoom.

Users with Zoom licenses can leverage Zoom for Home by logging into a compatible device with a Zoom user account.

They can then sync their meetings, calendars and schedules onto the device.

DTEN ME will be the first device compatible with the Zoom for Home. The 27-inch device comes with a touch display. It is equipped with three built-in wide-angle cameras for high-resolution video and an 8-microphone system for audio.

“Zoom for Home devices can be set up to be IT-managed remotely through the Admin Portal or self-managed by the end-user,” Zoom said.

The software is also compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances, including other hardware solutions from Neat and Poly.