Zoom resolves issues with live meetings

Video-conferencing platform Zoom resolved issues after multiple users across the globe including in India reported facing trouble with the platform on social media during Monday afternoon.

The users took to social media on Monday, reporting issues with live meetings on Zoom. After users in Australia were affected by the outage in the morning, India faced similar issues.

As per DownDetector, a service that tracks outages in internet services, the problem began around 12:30 pm IST in India, with over 226 user reports. 698 users reported issues with Zoom at 1:26 pm IST.

Around 51 per cent of users reported issues with joining conferences, 27 per cent had trouble starting a conference while 22 per cent of users had trouble logging in.

Users from Australia, India, United Kingdom, Japan and Indonesia, among others have reported issues with the app on social media.

The company first acknowledged the issue at around 2:10 pm IST.

"We have received reports that a subset of customers experiencing errors while joining a live meeting. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them," read a message posted to the Zoom status dashboard on August 23, 01:40 PDT (2:10 pm IST).

The platform identified the issue causing the errors while joining a live meeting, as per an update posted at 2:32 pm IST.

"We have resolved the issue causing a subset of customers experiencing errors while joining a live meeting. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as we have them," Zoom updated users at 02:12 PDT (2:34 pm IST).

Currently, Zoom meetings have a status of 'Operational', upgraded from 'Degraded Performance' on the status board.