Zoom updates its security to allow admins to disable personal meeting IDs

Zoom, a video conferencing app, has come up with a security update after a few users and experts have raised concerns.

Zoom announced the security update in its blog and informed that it will allow admins to disable personal meeting IDs. The step will help to deal with Zoombombing, an activity where hackers or trolls gain access to a particular meeting and bombard it with objectionable content.

The company has now rolled out a feature that allows admins to disable Personal Meeting IDs (PMIs) for scheduling or starting a meeting.

“Because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they’re properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn’t leave PMI security up to individual users,” Zoom wrote in a blog post.

The option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level. Once locked, the existing PMIs and meeting links become invalid. Users will get a notification that would say that “PMI is disabled” when accessing those meetings, Economic Times reported.

Zoom does give users an option to start an instant meeting with a randomly generated ID.

Zoom further revealed that from Saturday onwards, Zoom will also introduce new security changes for Basic accounts. As listed on their official blog, the changes include:

* Passwords will be required for all meetings, including new meetings, previously scheduled meetings, and those using PMI

* Waiting Rooms for PMI will be turned on by default

* Screen sharing privileges will be 'Host-Only' by default