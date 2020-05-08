Zoom updates its security to allow admins to disable personal meeting IDs

Between fruits, nuts and an organised schedule, no detox needed
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
Zoom, a video conferencing app, has come up with a security update after a few users and experts have raised concerns.
Zoom announced the security update in its blog and informed that it will allow admins to disable personal meeting IDs. The step will help to deal with Zoombombing, an activity where hackers or trolls gain access to a particular meeting and bombard it with objectionable content.
The company has now rolled out a feature that allows admins to disable Personal Meeting IDs (PMIs) for scheduling or starting a meeting.
“Because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they’re properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn’t leave PMI security up to individual users,” Zoom wrote in a blog post.
The option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level. Once locked, the existing PMIs and meeting links become invalid. Users will get a notification that would say that “PMI is disabled” when accessing those meetings, Economic Times reported.
Zoom does give users an option to start an instant meeting with a randomly generated ID.
Zoom further revealed that from Saturday onwards, Zoom will also introduce new security changes for Basic accounts. As listed on their official blog, the changes include:
* Passwords will be required for all meetings, including new meetings, previously scheduled meetings, and those using PMI
* Waiting Rooms for PMI will be turned on by default
* Screen sharing privileges will be 'Host-Only' by default
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
The World Health Organization’s inaugural “Health for All film” festival enters its final lap, with the online ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...