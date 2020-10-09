Zoom will now support INR pricing for India

Nasdaq-listed Zoom Video Communications Inc on Friday announced that it will now support Indian Rupee (INR) as the localized pricing for the India market.

They will be required to choose India as the billing and sold to country within their account settings to enable INR pricing. Users will now be able to purchase premium services on the video-conferencing app in INR. Users can pay using the credit card option for purchase.

“For the initial phase, the users will be limited from seeing or buying Zoom Phone SKU in the purchase flow made via web browsers,” Zoom said in an official release.

Sameer Raje, India Head, Zoom, said, “We are excited to bring the INR buying option to our potential user base in India. Over the last few months, we have seen tremendous growth and support in the market. Our decision to support Indian currency is reinforced by the trust of our customers and we look forward to providing better and more connected services through our platform. India remains a key focus market for Zoom and we will continue striving to grow as an Indian company.”

The announcement adds to the platform’s growing strategic investment in the country. The company in July had announced that it will expand its presence in India by opening a new technology centre in Bengaluru, for which it will hire key talent over the next few years.

Zoom already has one office in Mumbai, which is expected to triple in size, and two data centres, one each in Mumbai and Hyderabad, it had said.