Zoomcar launches full-stack software solutions for mobility space

India-based mobility platform Zoomcar on Tuesday announced the launch of a full-stack software solution for the mobility industry called Zoomcar Mobility Services (ZMS).

The software-based platform services cover multiple vehicle categories ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, trucks, and buses.

ZMS includes two primary software offerings: IoT as a service combined with subscription as a service.

“ZMS will work across both internal combustion and electric vehicles and is fully hardware-agnostic,” the company said.

The solution is also independent of geography. It is focussed on “reducing operating costs, enhancing safety, increasing vehicle monetisation, and improving customer engagement.”

Software provided under ZMS includes Zoomcar’s proprietary driver scoring mechanism, which tracks the behaviour of and the measures taken by drivers in real-time. This can help improve driving quality.

“At an aggregate level, ZMS consistently observes monthly operating cost savings of 25-30 per cent on account of the driver scoring system and associated behavioural modification mechanisms,” Zoomcar said.

In terms of IoT as a service, the company has already partnered up with ETOMotors. It also expects to onboard more than 50 partners within the next year across the two-wheeler, three-wheeler and heavy commercial vehicle (cargo and passenger) segments.

The company’s subscription as a service will allow OEMs and dealers to leverage Zoomcar APIs to directly sell vehicles on subscription to customers. It will provide an end-to-end solution for its OEM partners, which will include a 360-degree mobile experience for the vehicle subscriber.

As part of its India-based offering, it will also customers of these OEM’s customers to ‘share back’ their rented vehicle on Zoomcar’s short-term rental platform. This is to help them reduce the monthly subscription obligation which in turn will help in reducing the cost of personal vehicle access in India, the company said.

Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar said, “The mobility industry is going through a transformational phase globally due to the pandemic. At Zoomcar, we believe this is the ideal time to realise the second phase of our broader mobility vision that focusses on bringing disproportionate efficiency gains across the ecosystem through the adoption of innovative, product-driven software solutions.”

He added: “With ZMS, Zoomcar introduces a one-stop-shop mobility offering for OEMs and operators alike to help dramatically reduce operating costs while meaningfully increasing monetisation opportunities at both the vehicle and customer levels.”

Zoomcar expects to onboard partners over 10 countries over the next year for its ZMS.