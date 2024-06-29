Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer major ZTE Telecom will manufacture WiFi 6 routers, which promise faster and more reliable internet connectivity, in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has signed an agreement with Celkon Resolute to manufacture the routers at an upcoming facility at the Tirupati Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC-1) in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

“Our high-end technologies will encompass comprehensive data collection from citizens, devices, buildings, and assets, thus paving the way for a more connected and efficient urban environment,” Liu Chao, CEO of ZTE Telecom, said.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering technological advancements and contributing to sustainable development globally,” he said.

The WiFi 6 routers offer faster speeds, greater capacity, and reduced latency compared to previous WiFi generations. These are crucial for the development of various applications such as smart traffic management, efficient energy usage, enhanced security systems, and better public services.

ZTE, which operates in over 160 countries, employs over 90,000 people. It reported revenues of $19.2 billion in 2023.

The Andhra Pradesh facility is currently under construction and is expected to be operational by August 2024. The duo will manufacture two lakh routers a month initially.

“The capacity will be expanded to five lakh routers a month after three-four months. The output will cater to both domestic and international markets,” a press release said on Saturday.

The agreement will result in the creation of jobs to about 1,000 people initially. “While this is just the beginning for ZTE in AP with WiFi 6 routers manufacturing, we wish to see other verticals from the global ZTE portfolio produced in the State,” Nara Lokesh, the Minister for IT (Govt of AP), said.

“We would also look at manufacturing other new emerging tech-related products, including those based on IoT and AI technologies, at our Tirupati facility in the future,” Y Guru, Chairman and Managing Director of Celkon Group, said.