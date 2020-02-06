ZTE to showcase new 5G devices at Mobile World Congress 2020

Flight jargon
Chinese telecom gear manufacturer ZTE Corp will showcase a series of new 5G terminal devices, including the new-generation 5G Smartphone ZTE Axon, at the Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC2020) in Barcelona this year. The company will also display products such as 5G Consumer-premises Equipment and 5G Module, among others.
In addition, ZTE will also introduce the latest ZTE Blade product and other technologies, which will give consumers an outlook of a smarter and connected life in the 5G era, the company said in a statement.
Earlier, ZTE had rubbished certain media reports that said the Chinese company dropped out of the event following the Coronavirus outbreak.
In 2020, ZTE will introduce nearly 10 5G handsets worldwide and launch a total of 15 or more 5G terminal devices. In China, ZTE will focus on 5G products, with multiple products covering RMB 1,000 to RMB 3,000 to be available in 2020.
To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenues to R&D and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organisations, it said.
ZTE launched its first 5G flagship smartphone ZTE Axon 10 Pro at MWC2019 and completed the commercial use and batch delivery of the first 5G flagship smartphone in more than 10 countries around the world in 2019. Also, ZTE has cooperated with more than 20 operators around the world in 5G terminal devices cooperation.
The GSM Association (GSMA), the organisers of MWC, which is the largest mobile event in the world, said it had outlined extensive plans to counter concerns and mitigate the risk of the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak at MWC Barcelona.
It also said that the impact thus far as “minimal” and pointed to a wide range of measures in place to protect attendees during the event, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 24-27 this year.
