Zynga founder joins Hike as an investor

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 24, 2021

Founder of Coda and Entrepreneur Elad Gil also joined the company

Mark Pincus, Founder, Zynga; Shishir Mehrotra, Co-founder, Coda; and Elad Gil, Entrepreneur & Investor are joining Kavin Mittal-led networking and gaming platform Hike as investors.

Mark, Shishir & Elad would be joining the iconic line-up of leaders and product builders Hike onboarded as investors in its last round raised in August 2021 led by Justin Mateen (Co-Founder, Tinder). Rajeev Misra (CEO, SoftBank Vision Fund), Sean Rad (Co-Founder, Tinder), Arjun Sethi (Co-Founder & Partner, Tribe Capital), Bhavin Turakhia (Co-Founder, Zeta & Titan), Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred), Binny Bansal (Co-Founder, Flipkart), Aditya Agarwal (Partner in Residence, South Park Commons), Kunal Bahl (Co-Founder & CEO, Snapdeal) & Rohit Kumar Bansal (Co-Founder, Snapdeal), also participated in the round.

The fresh funding will be deployed to expand the platform's product strategy, along with hiring across functions.

Published on November 24, 2021

