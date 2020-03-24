Covid-19: From midnight there will be complete lockdown in the entire country for 21 days, says PM Modi

His his address to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there will be a complete lockdown in the entire country for the next 21 days starting Tuesday midnight.

He has appealed to the citizens to stay at home.

"If we can not manage the next 21 says, the many families will be destroyed forever. Forget about venturing out for the next 21 days," said PM Modi.

He further stated, "If we won’t follow the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, we will be pushed back by 21 years."

PM Modi said that the lockdown would be more stringent than the Janta Curfew. He also mentioned that there the country may have to pay a financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of the people.

Social distancing not only for infected but for every citizen including the Prime Minister, added PM Modi.

"We are taking all steps to ensure continuous availability of essential supplies. The civil society is working towards reducing difficulties for the poor," he added.

He also stated that funds of Rs 15,000 crore will be allocated for strengthening the health infrastructure for the treatment of the coronavirus. He also mentioned that the medical and para medical staff will be trained for the same.