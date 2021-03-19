Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook face outage

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced a major global outage on Friday.

The issues began around 10:50 pm IST (1:30 pm EDT) on Friday.

Users took to Twitter to report issues with multiple services. #Instagramdown and #WhatsApp down began trending on Twitter.

According to Downdetector, a service that tracks internet outage, around 10:52 pm, over 9000 users reported issues with WhatsApp. The service received over 97,600 reports regarding Instagram and over 1000 reports for issues with Facebook.

A majority of users were having issues with connecting to these services, logging in as well as sending on receiving messages.

For instance, 71 per cent of users on DownDetector reported issues with accessing their News Feed on Instagram while 10 per cent reported trouble logging in. While 71 per cent users had trouble connecting to WhatsApp.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing some services across the Facebook family of apps,” Facebook said in a statement. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Services started limping back to normalcy by around 11:45 PM . There has been no official update from the social media major yet on reasons for the outage