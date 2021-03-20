Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook restored after global outage

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were back online after the services faced a major global outage on Friday.
The outage also affected Facebook’s gaming products.
The issues began around 10:50 pm IST (1:30 pm EDT) on Friday and was resolved by around 11:45 PM IST.
Users took to Twitter to report issues with multiple services. #Instagramdown and #WhatsApp down began trending on Twitter.
According to Downdetector, a service that tracks internet outage, around 10:52 pm, over 9000 users reported issues with WhatsApp. The service received over 97,600 reports regarding Instagram and over a 1000 reports for issues with Facebook.
A majority of users were having issues with connecting to these services, logging in as well as sending on receiving messages.
“There are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams. Multiple teams are working on it, and we'll update you when we can,” read a tweet from the official Facebook Gaming account at 11:24 pm IST. Facebook Gaming was restored around 12:27 am IST.
“We've restored service. If you continue to have issues going live, or see issues on a stream, please either contact support ( http://fb.gg/support ) or report directly from the stream. Thanks for your patience!” read a tweet from Facebook Gaming.
The issue with WhatsApp lasted around 45 minutes.
“Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown,” WhatsApp tweeted from this official account around 12:11 am IST on March 20.
“Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble. #instagramdown,” Instagram tweeted at around 12:38 am IST.
Facebook has not disclosed the reason for the outage.
