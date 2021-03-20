Latest News

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook restored after global outage

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on March 20, 2021

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were back online after the services faced a major global outage on Friday.

The outage also affected Facebook’s gaming products.

The issues began around 10:50 pm IST (1:30 pm EDT) on Friday and was resolved by around 11:45 PM IST.

Users took to Twitter to report issues with multiple services. #Instagramdown and #WhatsApp down began trending on Twitter.

According to Downdetector, a service that tracks internet outage, around 10:52 pm, over 9000 users reported issues with WhatsApp. The service received over 97,600 reports regarding Instagram and over a 1000 reports for issues with Facebook.

A majority of users were having issues with connecting to these services, logging in as well as sending on receiving messages.

“There are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams. Multiple teams are working on it, and we'll update you when we can,” read a tweet from the official Facebook Gaming account at 11:24 pm IST. Facebook Gaming was restored around 12:27 am IST.

“We've restored service. If you continue to have issues going live, or see issues on a stream, please either contact support ( http://fb.gg/support ) or report directly from the stream. Thanks for your patience!” read a tweet from Facebook Gaming.

The issue with WhatsApp lasted around 45 minutes.

“Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown,” WhatsApp tweeted from this official account around 12:11 am IST on March 20.

“Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble. #instagramdown,” Instagram tweeted at around 12:38 am IST.

Facebook has not disclosed the reason for the outage.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 20, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.