1:4 bonus from Vipul Organics

The board of Vipul Organics on Monday recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4 (one share for every four held). Besides, the board has approved Employee Stock Options Scheme 2022 - issuance of up to 2 lakh options to the eligible employees of the company. The promoter stake in the company increased from 65.08 per cent to 66.22 per cent on the conversion of warrants to equity shares (3.34 lakh shares at ₹111 each upon conversion of equal number of warrants). The stock of pigment and dyes manufacturers closed 5 per cent higher at ₹205.30,

