5 Tata group stocks turn ex-dividend

Shares of Tata Steel, Tata Power Company, Tata Exlsi, Tata Chemicals and Tinplate Company of India have turned ex-date for final dividends on Wednesday.

While Tata Steel had announced a final dividend of ₹51 a share, Tata Elxsi will pay ₹42.50 a share to its shareholders. Tata Chemicals had approved ₹12.50, Tinplate Company ₹4 and Tata Power ₹1.75 a share. Investors who buy these companies' shares from Thursday will not be eligible to receive the dividends.