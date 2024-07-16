57 per cent or 159 of the 281 open-ended equity diversified funds outperformed their respective benchmarks in June, according to PL Wealth Management, Prabhudas Lilladher’s wealth management arm.

Multi cap funds was the best performing category where 75 per cent of the schemes outperformed the benchmark.

64 per cent and 62 per cent of focused funds and mid cap funds outperformed their respective benchmarks.

Large cap funds were the worst performing fund category with only 32 per cent outperforming the benchmark, according to the report..