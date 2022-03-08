6 VC-backed Indian companies may launch IPO in 2022 

Indian start-ups like Byju’s, Flipkart, Ola, OYO, PharmEasy and Pinelabs are most likely to join the IPO bandwagon in 2022, according to a report published by Synaptic and Similarweb.

The report titled ‘Upcoming IPOs’ has leveraged alternative datasets like employee growth, website traffic, and mobile app ratings to look for performance signals along with a combination of other key metrics and delivered valuable insights on 20 companies across 5 countries, including six Indian ventures that could potentially be launching their IPOs in 2022.

9 US-based cos in list

According to the data published in the report, amongst the list of 20 venture-backed entities planning to go public in 2022, six are based out of India and 9 are the US-based.

In the US, companies such as Reddit, Ascensus, Stripe, Chime, DataBricks, Discord, Impossible Foods, Instacart and Quizlet are gearing up for IPOs.

Commenting on the report, Rohit Razdan, Co-Founder, Synaptic, said, “We launched Synaptic with the sole purpose of enabling VCs and PEs to make better investment decisions by making sense of the vast volumes of alternative data being generated as all aspects of businesses get digitised. 2021 was a busy year with respect to venture-backed companies going public and we saw some Indian venture-backed companies hitting the markets as well. More well-funded venture-backed companies continue to evaluate this option, and hence we wanted to create a report to share some interesting alternative data metrics on some such companies. Our aim is to bring the power of data and AI to investment research and help leading financial firms transform their investment research.”