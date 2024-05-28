63 Moons Technologies Limited has announced new initiatives aimed at enhancing stakeholder value. The company said it is transitioning from fintech to becoming a technological enterprise focusing on emerging areas such as cybersecurity, blockchain, digital assets, legal tech, and artificial intelligence (AI). 

One of the new initiatives is the launch of 63 SATS, a cybersecurity service, for which it has formed reseller partnerships with international cybersecurity firms like Morphisec, Zimperium, Cloudwize, Resecurity, Blackberry, and Trojan Hunt India. 63 SATS will offer solutions including vulnerability testing, forensic investigations, and AI-based fraud detection systems. 

In the area of Web 3.0 and blockchain, Ticker Ltd, a subsidiary of 63 moons, has developed the 3.0 Verse App, which facilitates trading across exchanges with features such as arbitrage trading and price alerts. The company is also expanding globally in the Web 3.0 sector, through alliances in West Asia. 

Additionally, the company is working on QiLegal, an AI-enabled, cloud-based super-app for digitising legal processes, including arbitration, mediation, and workflow management. 

The shares were down by 5 per cent to ₹359 at 1.20 pm on the BSE.  

Also read
This project, awarded to Reliance in 2022, aims to revolutionise logistics services in the region, offering efficient cargo handling and transfer facilities.

Reliance Industries to begin construction on India’s first multimodal logistics park near Chennai

Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House

Zerodha Fund House launches two ETFs

KSL

Poonawalla Fincorp, IndusInd Bank launch co-branded RuPay credit card

Related Topics