The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms jumped by ₹95,522.81 crore last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS and HUL emerging as the biggest gainers.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 33.02 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 81,086.21 on Friday.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 649.37 points or 0.80 per cent.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Reliance Industries surged by ₹29,634.27 crore to ₹20,29,710.68 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped ₹17,167.83 crore to ₹16,15,114.27 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by ₹15,225.36 crore to ₹6,61,151.49 crore.

The Mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied by ₹12,268.39 crore to ₹8,57,392.26 crore and that of ICICI Bank by ₹11,524.92 crore to ₹8,47,640.11 crore.

ITC soared ₹3,965.14 crore to ₹6,32,364.24 crore, while State Bank of India added ₹2,498.89 crore to ₹7,27,578.99 crore.

In addition, the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India jumped by ₹1,992.37 crore to ₹6,71,050.63 crore and that of Infosys by ₹1,245.64 crore to ₹7,73,269.13 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank plunged by ₹4,835.34 crore to ₹12,38,606.19 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.