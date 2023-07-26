Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company has reported that net profit increased 80 per cent in June quarter to ₹185 crore against ₹103 crore logged in the same period last year. Income was up 42 per cent at ₹389 crore (₹274 crore) as the asset under management (AUM) increased. Expenses increased 12 per cent to ₹149 crore (₹133 crore) and tax payment was also up 47 per cent at ₹56 crore (₹38 crore).

Overall AUM including alternate assets was up at ₹3.08-lakh crore (₹2.93-lakh crore). The AUM of the mutual fund business increased five per cent to ₹2.97-lakh crore (₹2.81 lakh crore) with two per cent rise in equity asset at ₹1.19-lakh crore (₹1.17-lakh crore).

The fixed income asset was up 8 per cent at ₹1.78-lakh crore (₹1.65-lakh crore). The monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) book jumped 10 per cent to ₹987 crore (₹898 crore). However, the SIP book was down 2 per cent quarter on quarter compared with ₹1,003 crore logged in March quarter.

Inflow through SIP in June quarter was up 2 per cent at ₹326 crore (₹321 crore).

