Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd has sold its entire 3.66 per cent stake in HDFC Life Insurance via block deals on Wednesday. Abrdn is one of the promoters of HDFC Life. According to a BSE bulk deal data, it sold 3.57 crore shares at an average price of ₹579.60, making the deal value ₹2,063.4 crore.

While the buyer’s identity is not known, the stock closed at ₹591.55 on the BSE.