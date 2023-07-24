Acer Inc, after re-entering the servers and workstations business with the establishment of a separate entity Altos, is gaining ground in the Indian market and has acquired 2.2 per cent of the market share in its product category within one year of operations, according to senior executives of the company.

The company was prominent in the market back in 1999-2000 and had nearly 35-40 per cent of the market share. Over time, market share fell to nothing as the company’s focus on the segment deteriorated.

Harish Kohli, President and MD, Acer India, told businessline, “Although it was a roller coaster ride, Acer was very clear that it just can’t die down. Hence a separate company was established to look after only a specific class of products. The separate entity aims to cater to the evolving demands of product development and service model.”

Altos India is making inroads into the market by leveraging Acer’s existing customer base. The senior executives said that presenting solutions that help the application movements of organisations, in a highly competitive market is helping them acquire customers.

It is now working in the government, higher education, and BFSI sector, in which Acer has been traditionally strong. The company said it now has multiple clients in the three sectors. The company aims to achieve a double-digit market share in the next two to three years.

On customer acquisition, Sanjay Virnave, General Manager & Country Head, Altos Computing India notes, “CIOs are looking for options, and that is our gateway, that gives us a foot in the door. Altos with the help of Acer designs the system, as per requirements and invests in the POC. We give the machine to the customer, and the reports that we’ve got that our products have performed much better than the competition.”

In line with the government’s Make In India push, the company said nearly all products from Acer’s portfolio qualify under Make In India. In the regions it actively offers tower servers and two types - 1U and 2U- rack. It further plans to bring more products from the global portfolio based on requirements and demand.