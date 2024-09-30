Adani Airport Holdings plans to raise 1,950 crore (about $18 million) through a sale of bonds maturing in three years and 11 months, three bankers said on Monday.
The company has invited bids from bankers and investors later in the day, they said.
The coupon will be stepped up by 25 basis points for every notch rating downgrade below A+.
